Resumption of rail traffic between Romania and Ukraine, analyzed with military authorities in Transcarpathia

The re-opening of rail traffic between Romania and Ukraine through the Campulung la Tisa border point was analyzed with the representatives of the military administration from the Transcarpathia region, the Prefect of Maramures County, Rudolf Stauder informed on Thursday.

"I am confident that together we will be able to put into operation the section Teresva (Ukraine) - Campulung la Tisa (Romania) - via Sighetu Marmatiei - Valea Viseului (Romania) - Dilove and Berlibas (Ukraine) as quickly as possible, and thus develop this transport link which will have a positive impact on the economy of Maramures county. (...) I also visited the border crossing point on the Romanian-Ukrainian railway at Campulung to Tisa. It is very important to make this point operational again, which activity has been suspended since 2007, being an important freight transport link between Romania-Ukraine and Europe," said Rudolf Stauder, told Agerpres.

According to him, participating in the working meeting were the head of the consular office from Solotvino, Florin Parvu, the president of the State Military Administration of the Transcarpathia Region - Viktor Mykyta, the head of the Sighetu Marmatiei customs office, representatives of the management of the Sighetu Marmatiei Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police, the City Hall and of the Romanian Railways.

Also, the prefect of Maramures county discussed with Viktor Mykyta about the support actions that the local authorities have organized since the first day of the war in Ukraine, together with NGOs, representatives of the business milieu, civil society and public institutions in Maramures.

At the same time, the prefect of Maramures county reiterated that the reopening of the border crossing point on the railway from Campulung to Tisa is an objective supported by the president of the Maramures County Council, Ionel Bogdan.