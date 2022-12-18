Right Force party leader Ludovic Orban: If we want to lower energy price, we must increase production

Right Force party national leader Ludovic Orban declared on Sunday, in Deva, that the solution for lowering energy prices is an increase in production from relatively cheap sources, such as co-generation, green or nuclear energy, told Agerpres.

In this context, he pointed out that there are unfinished investments in green energy amounting to 7,000 MW, but they cannot be completed due to procedures that delay or block them.

"If we want to lower the price of energy, realistically, we have to increase production. (...) The government, instead of supporting all the investment projects, which are carried out either by companies or by citizens who want to become prosumers - and this can reduce the demand on the market and implicitly bring the price of energy closer to the reality of the costs for energy production - the Government is putting spokes in wheels. Currently there are over 7,000 MW, investments in green energy, which cannot be achieved because the Government is either delaying or blocking in different areas. Either at Transelectrica, or at the distributor through the connection approval, or at the Ministry of Agriculture - because the photovoltaic parks are built, in particular, on land that used to be agricultural land and to take it out of the agricultural circuit, there is a procedure that is being blocked or delayed by the current government," said Ludovic Orban, in a press conference.

The former liberal prime minister also discussed the production of energy in hydropower plants, which he said is at an average level of 1,100 MW this year, in the conditions where the installed power is 6,600 MW.

"It doesn't seem normal to me, for example, to have an installed capacity of 6,600 MW on hydro and for you to produce 1,100 MW, on average, this year. There is no longer a drought, there is nothing. How can you not produce hydro energy, which is the cheapest energy?!," said Ludovic Orban.

The Right Force party national leader was, on Sunday, in Deva, where the county branch of the political formation was established, with Pompiliu Crai appointed as the acting president of the organization in Hunedoara.