Romania, bronze medalist in women's bob-2 event during World Cup in Altenberg, Germany

Romanian athletes Andreea Grecu and Teodora Andreea Vlad won the bronze medal in the women's bobsleigh 2, on Sunday, at the World Cup in Altenberg, Germany, told Agerpres.

Grecu and Vlad were clocked with a time of 1 min 54 sec 16/100, being overtaken by two German crews, Laura Nolte/Deborah Levi (1:52.53) and Kim Kalicki/Anabel Galander (1:53.17).