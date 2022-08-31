Romania imports over 3.8 billion kWh electricity in H1

Romania imported in the first half of 2022 electricity in the amount of 3.845 billion kWh, over 12 percent, respectively 423.6 million kWh, more than in the similar period last year, according to the data centralised by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

On the other hand, in the first six months of 2022, the electricity exports totalled 3.08 billion kWh, down 508.4 million kWh (minus 14.2 percent), told Agerpres.

In the mentioned period, the electricity production stood at 28.448 billion kWh, down 2.351 billion kWh compared with the first half of 2021 (minus 5.6 percent), the highest quantity being produced in classic thermal power plants (10.588 billion kWh).