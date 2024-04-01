Romania in Schengen, a step towards dignity and more freedom (PSD's Paul Stanescu)

The Secretary General of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Paul Stanescu, declared, on Monday, that Romania's entry into the Schengen area with air and sea borders is a step towards "dignity" and "more freedom", as well as "a major success" of the current governing coalition.

"Romania in Schengen: a step towards dignity and more freedom. Romania's entry into Schengen, with air and maritime borders, is a major success of the current governing coalition. We must also congratulate all the professionals who have been preparing our country for some time for this moment. I am convinced that if there had not been this political collaboration between the PSD and PNL [the National Liberal Party], which ensured political strength and internal stability, but also European credibility, we would not have been here today. Through this success, even partial, we have regained Romania's dignity. Extremists no longer have reasons to be happy, but they will be happy, even within themselves, that they will have more freedom to move in the EU, which they hypocritically hate," Stanescu wrote on his Facebook page.According to him, there are "many reasons that separate" the PSD from the PNL, but the two parties are united by the fundamental values of democracy."We come from different political camps, but we are united by the fundamental values of democracy, social justice and the need for faster development and coherence in the governmental act. (...) We are in a responsible political partnership, which also takes state interests into account. What keeps us connected is the very diversity of ideas and the desire to have balanced solutions and benefits for all social categories. In the short and medium term, we must continue to collaborate and negotiate constructively for Romania," Stanescu concluded.