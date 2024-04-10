Romania is safe because every square inch is protected by NATO forces (Chamber of Deputies interim speaker)

Romania is safe because "every square inch is protected by NATO forces", the interim speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfred Simonis, said on Wednesday, adding that the main message conveyed by the Alliance is "protecting the idea of freedom and sovereignty of nations".

"I was 19 years old when Romania joined this common defence concept and thus benefited from the most important security guarantee in its history. I remember that for the generation of young people of that time this moment was a remarkable achievement and I say this because, at a symbolic level, it represented Romania's definitive separation from its past as a former country of the communist camp and its irreversible alignment with the Western model, later completed by its accession to the European Union. Unfortunately, after 20 years, this spirit has faded among the current generation of young people. Being born in democracy, in freedom and with a strong security umbrella over you already seem banal things, which are taken for granted and even sometimes contested by people without vision," Simonis said at the event "Romania - NATO, 20 years", organised by the Ministry of National Defence.

He said that it is the duty of the current political class and all those responsible to explain more and talk more about NATO values to prevent "the creation of a critical mass that tends to express its frustration and revolt by embracing certain extremely dangerous populist trends".

"And the first thing I can think of is to always say, in an extremely clear manner that the danger comes from the East. Russia's illegal aggression against Ukraine, the horrors committed there, the daily suffering that the population has been subjected to for over two years are the strongest proof of what could happen to our country were it not in NATO. The sound of war can be heard almost every night by Romanians in Tulcea or Braila, but nevertheless Romania is safe because every square inch is defended by NATO forces," Simonis added.

According to Simonis, security guarantees carry many responsibilities and Parliament must be part of this effort.

"We have approved numerous purchases of modern military technology in recent years and we will continue to do so, because we understand Romania's defence needs and the provision of the military with state-of-the-art equipment. Finally, I would like to express my special thanks to the Romanian Army and its soldiers who serve the country with honour and devotion. Together with the armies of our allies, you are part of a force of several million professionals. You have the outstanding task of defending democracy in a world where authoritarian regimes seek to impose themselves by increasingly aggressive means. I am deeply grateful for your service. Many happy returns to Romania in NATO. Many happy returns to the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance", said Alfred Simonis.