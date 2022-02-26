 
     
Romania kicks off procedure of suspending right of overflight and landing for Russian aircraft

Romania has kicked off the procedure of suspending the right of overflight over its territory, as well as the right to land on the territory of Romania for the aircraft belonging to the companies of the Russian Federation, announced the government spokesman, Dan Carbunaru, Agerpres reports.

"I can present a number of decisions that the Task Force has analyzed and taken. First of all, that Romania has started the procedure of suspending the right of overflight over its territory, as well as the right to land on the territory of Romania for the aircraft belonging to the companies of the Russian Federation. These procedures will be carried out during this day," Dan Carbunaru said on Saturday at the Victoria Palace, at the end of the task force session to manage the situation generated by the Russian military aggression in Ukraine.

At the same time, he announced that Romania is going to start the withdrawal procedures from the International Investment Bank.

