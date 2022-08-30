Romania: Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca insists on calculation of energy prices being well clarified

The energy ordinance is still under discussion, Prime Minister Ciuca said on Tuesday in Constanta, where he visited the 'Gheorghe Hagi' Football Academy. The head of the government added that everything related to the calculation of electricity and gas prices must be "very well clarified" and also assured that measures will be set in place to protect the agri-food industry, SMEs and investments.

"I want to assure the citizens that the measures are aimed at two major goals: on the one hand, protecting the population - and tariffs will be kept at the levels set forth in Ordinance 27, there will be no changes - and on the other hand, we are discussing measures to protect the agri-food industry, SMEs, which - according to our analysis - represent the engine of the economy, and they must keep working. Also, we maintain our investment goals, we cannot overcome this crisis without a functioning economy, without investments in the economy," the Prime Minister explained.

Ciuca added that the strategy for the winter will be presented on Wednesday.

