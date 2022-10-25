Romania reports 1% of all discharged cases as healthcare-associated infections

Romania currently reports 1% of all discharged cases as healthcare-associated infections (HCAIs), while the European average is 7%, the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, said on Tuesday.

"We have increased from 0.2% to 1%. At EU level, every year there are 37,000 deaths due to healthcare-associated infections, and the number of deaths that are partially attributed to these infections, because patients have many other very complicated pathologies, is at least three times higher. (...) Romania has about 5% of the population of the European Union and, if we were to extrapolate these figures to the level of our country, we would see that in Romania as well the number of deaths that could be attributed to healthcare-associated infections in real terms would probably be around 1,700 that would be registered at the level of a year in Romania. (...) Daily in Romania there are on average, according to the estimate, probably around five deaths This is the situation," said Rafila, in a press conference.

"(...) we have a major problem in Romania - we have the worst situation from the point of view of multi-resistant bacteria that cause invasive infections, because most antibiotics are used. (...) Regarding the consumption of antibiotics, we are in first place in the European Union," said Rafila.AGERPRES