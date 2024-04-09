Romania to participate in Festival du Livre de Paris between April 12-14

Romania will participate, from Friday to Sunday, in the Festival du Livre de Paris, a prestigious international event dedicated to books and literature, organized at the Grand Palais Ephemere and in several other emblematic spaces in Paris and in partner bookstores, told Agerpres.

Romania's presence with its own stand and a program attended by numerous guests is organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute through the National Book Center and ICR Paris, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, the Embassy of Romania and the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova in Paris.

At the 2024 edition, Romania will also be present at the stand of the European Parliament and the EUNIC Paris cluster.

"The motto of our presence at the Festival du Livre de Paris represents the invitation we address to everyone to discover works written in the Romanian language and to meet their authors and translators, as well as others, of French origin, who write about Romania: "I dare, I explore, I imagine. Voyage dans la litterature roumaine / Dare, explore, imagine! Journey in Romanian literature". This cultural spring is remarkable for Romania and ICR in France, in which, simultaneously with our significant presence in the literary festival, the Brancusi retrospective takes place at the Pompidou Center and the CD collection with the recording of Symphonies No. 1-3 and the Romanian Rhapsodies No. 1 and 2 by George Enescu is launched, performed by the National Orchestra of France conducted by Cristian Macelaru", declared the president of the Romanian Cultural Institute, Liviu Jicman, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

At Romania's stand, thanks to the partnership with Paris Livres Evenement, the latest editions in French of works of fiction and non-fiction, volumes of poetry and comics books, some of them published with the support offered by ICR through the financing programs "Translation and Publication Support Program" and "Publishing Romania" will be available for sale.