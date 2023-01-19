Romania-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce to sign Memorandum with Ukrainian Embassy in Romania on Thursday

The Romania - Ukraine Bilateral Chamber of Commerce (CCBRU) is organizing, on Thursday, the conference entitled "Rebuilding Ukraine," where the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with the Embassy of Ukraine in Bucharest will take place, told Agerpres.

The document aims to involve CCBRU in the creation of a database with companies that could be eligible for the reconstruction projects of Ukraine.

The event will be attended by Ihor Prokopchuk, the ambassador of Ukraine in Romania, and Nasty Vladoiu, the president of the Romania-Ukraine Bilateral Chamber of Commerce.

CCBRU was established in 1993 and supports its members in the development of bilateral commercial relations. The entity is established for the purpose of developing economic cooperation between the two states both in bilateral and international relations.

The Romania - Ukraine Bilateral Chamber of Commerce is a member of the Union of Bilateral Chambers of Commerce in Romania.