Romanian Academy, UBB celebrate Romania's cultural presence in the USA

The Romanian Academy and Babes-Bolyai University (UBB) of Cluj-Napoca will organize, on July 2, a large-scale event celebrating Romania's cultural presence in the USA.

"Romania's cultural presence in the USA, marked by a major event organized by the Romanian Academy and UBB. The Aula Magna of the Romanian Academy will host, on July 2, 2024, the event "Romania at the Smithsonian Folklife Festival 25th Anniversary Celebration - 1999 -2024", organized by the Romanian Academy and the Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (UBB)", according to a press release sent by UBB on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

The event will be preceded on July 1, 2024 by a concert at the Romanian Athenaeum, with performances of the compositions of George Enescu and George Gershwin.

"The event celebrates Romania's cultural presence in the USA - highly marked after the Revolution of 1989 by the event at the Smithsonian Institution in 1999 - and follows the development of this presence, updating and starting from the coordinates started then. Representatives from Romania and the USA, from then and now, of the state, ambassadors, people of culture from the Smithsonian Institution, the Romanian Academy, the Romanian Cultural Institute, universities and other cultural institutions, will participate. The host of the event is the president of the Romanian Academy, Professor Dr. Ioan- Aurel Pop, and the coordinators-moderators of the event are Professors Daniel David (with the Romanian Academy and UBB), Eliot Sorel (George Washington University) and Mircea Dumitru (with the Romanian Academy)," the UBB press release states.