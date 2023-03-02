 
     
Romanian authorities reacted promptly, efficiently to unprecedented influx of refugees from Ukraine (Council of Europe)

The Romanian authorities "reacted promptly and efficiently to an unprecedented influx of refugees", "offering assistance to people who fled from Ukraine" and "mobilizing resources for the protection and integration of over 100,000 people who decided to stay in the country, overwhelmingly women and children", reads a report of the special representative for migration and refugees of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe (SRSG), Leyla Kayacik, published on Thursday.

The report, which is based on a verification mission that took place in December in Romania, hailed the Romanian Government for "quickly introducing a comprehensive coordination mechanism that involved central and local authorities, international organizations and NGOs".AGERPRES

