Romanian firefighters dispatched to France take action in Boutox area of Landes de Gascogne Regional Natural Park

The Romanian firefighters dispatched to France continue their mission on Sunday, taking action in the area of the Landes de Gascogne Regional Natural Park, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) informed.

Thus, starting at 08:15, a Romanian force of 36 firefighters with five forest fire trucks, two small size fire vehicles, a 12,000-liter water tanker and a minibus was operating in the Boutox area, identifying and putting out hidden outbreaks, and maintaining a line of protection between the fire front and the unaffected area, Agerpres.

Romania's wildfire suppression mission to France consists of a firefighting task force of 77 personnel with 17 items of equipment, which were dispatched in response to the request for international assistance issued by the French government through the European Civil Protection Mechanism.