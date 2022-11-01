Romanian PM Ciuca, Moldova's President Sandu meet on regional, energy security

Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday welcomed Moldova's President Maia Sandu at the Government House to discuss regional and energy security after Ukrainian power producing facilities were destroyed by Russian attacks, told Agerpres.

According to a government press release, Ciuca mentioned Romania's constant support for Moldova, from the emergency delivery of certain quantities of power, after the suspension of power deliveries from Ukraine, to supply of gas, firewood and fuel oil.

Sandu presented the state of play after recent cut in gas supplies and the Gazprom and the Russian Federation' failure to comply with their agreements both with Moldova under the control of its legitimate authorities, and with the left bank of the Nistru, which will face financial difficulties in the period immediately ahead.

Sandu thanked Romania for its prompt reaction in the form of emergency compensation of the power deficit, showing that Moldova's proximity to the war in Ukraine raises concerns and produces immediate effects.

The two high-ranking officials emphasised the need to decongest border traffic by expanding existing bridges and transport routes and by building new bridges over the Prut River, which will improve interconnection between the two countries and economic, commercial and business ties.

The opportunities created this way can attract European capital investment and increase the attractiveness of Moldova for external partners, according to the press statement.