Romanian society is not ready at this moment to limit the use of cash (draft law)

The Ministry of Finance published on Tuesday evening the draft Emergency Ordinance which reverts to the ceilings provided for in Law 70 of 2015 regarding cash payments.

In the explanatory note accompanying the draft normative act, the authorities justify the decision by the fact that "Romanian society is not ready at this moment to limit the use of cash".

Thus, for business operators there is a return to the initial ceilings as follows: receipts from legal entities, authorized natural persons, individual enterprises, family enterprises, freelancers, natural persons carrying out activities independently, associations and other entities with or without legal personality of to/to any of these categories of persons, within the limit of a daily ceiling of 5,000 lei per person; collections made by cash and carry stores, from the persons mentioned above, within the limit of a daily ceiling of 10,000 lei from one person; payments to economic operators, within the limit of a daily ceiling of 5,000 lei/person, but not more than a total ceiling of 10,000 lei/day; payments to cash and carry stores, which are organized and operate based on the legislation in force, within the limit of a total daily ceiling of 10,000 lei.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Tuesday that in the first meeting of the Government he will review the proposals from tax authority ANAF and the Ministry of Finance related to cash, following discussions with small entrepreneurs, ordinary people, the business environment and representatives of the banking system.

In a post on his Facebook page, the prime minister specified that all current cash limits will be maintained, both for individuals and legal entities, with two exceptions: the cash limit will be 50,000 lei, and the advance for settlement 1,000 lei/day.

"However, I have a message for the tax evaders who took advantage of this discussion in the public space: I will come upon you! I will come and remove you from customs, I will remove you from the offices of state institutions, I will remove you from everywhere!", the prime minister said.

AGERPRES