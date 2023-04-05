 
     
Romanian women lose 468 euros annually, due to wage inequality between men and women (union)

Agerpres.ro
Female employees in Romania lose 468 euros every year, on average, due to the wage inequality between men and women, maintains the National Union Bloc (BNS), in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The BNS draws attention to the fact that delays in the implementation of the European Union Directive on salary transparency, a Directive adopted by the European Parliament on March 30, could cost 17,000 euros in lost wages.

From a technical point of view, the member states, including Romania, have 2026 as the deadline to transpose the Directive into national legislation, but the European Confederation of Trade Unions (CES), to which the National Trade Union Bloc is affiliated, considers that women have waited long enough time to obtain equal wages and requests the Governments of the member countries of the European Union to immediately transpose the Directive into practice.

"In this way, the National Trade Union Bloc raises the alarm and asks the Government to implement this Directive as soon as possible," the BNS press release says.

