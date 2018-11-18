Romanian wrestler Maxim Vasilioglo takes home silver at Under-23 World Championships

Romanian wrestler Maxim Vasilioglo won on Sunday evening the silver medal in the 74-kg freestyle category at the Under-23 Wrestling World Championships taking place at the Multi-purpose Hall in Bucharest.

This is the third silver medal of the Romanian delegation at the competition hosted in Bucharest.

Romania has a medal tally of eight at the U-23 World Championships: Mihai Radu Mihut - bronze in the men's Greco-Roman 63-kg category, Nicu Ojog - silver in the men's Greco-Roman 82-kg category, Stefania Priceputu - bronze in the women's 50-kg category, Andreea Ana - bronze in the women's 53-kg category, Alexandra Anghel - silver in in the women's 72-kg category, Omaraskhab Nazhmudinov - bronze in the 79 kg category (freestyle event), Nikolai Okhlopkov - bronze in the 61 kg category (free style), Maxim Vasilioglo - silver in the 74 category (free style).

Romania lined up 30 athletes, 10 for each style, in the United World Wrestling under-23 World Championships taking place in Bucharest November 12 - 18.