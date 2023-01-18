Romania's Begu advances to Australian Open singles 2nd round

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu progressed to the women's singles second round of the Australian Open tournament, the first Grand Slam of the year, after defeating American Elizabeth Mandlik 3-6 7-6 (1) 6-2 in a Wednesday match in Melbourne, told Agerpres.

N. 27 Begu, 32, world number 30, prevailed in 2 hours and 38 minutes. The match against Mandlik, 21, world number 129, the daughter of the famous Czech player Hana Mandlikova, was supposed to take place on Tuesday, but it was rescheduled for Wednesday because of rain.

For her performance so far, Begu has won 158,850 Australian dollars and 45 WTA singles points, and in the second round she will face German Laura Siegemund, who has defeated Italian Lucia Bronzetti 2-6 6-4 6-3. Begu only won once in four head-to-head matches against Siegemund, 34, world number 148, in their first meet in Charleston Open 2015, 6-2 7-6 (5).

Also on Wednesday, compatriot Patricia Tig will face Chinese Shuai Zhang in the first round. The other three Romanians on the main singles draw - Ana Bogdan, Jaqueline Cristian and Sorana Cirstea - all lost in the opening round.