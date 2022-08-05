Romania's Bogdan progresses to BCR Iasi Open singles QFs

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan on Thursday progressed to the quarter-finals of the 115,000-USD BCR Iasi Open WTA 125 tournament after defeating Russian Anastasia Zakharova, 6-1, 6-2.

Third-seeded world number 75 Bogdan, 29, prevailed in an hour and 19 minutes of actual play, but the match was interrupted in the second set due to rain, with Bogdan in the lead.

Bogdan, who at the weekend played her first WTA 250 final, the Poland Open in Warsaw, controlled the game, taking advantage of the numerous faults made by world number 163 Zaharova, 20, Agerpres.

For her performance so far, Bogdan has won 3,475 US dollars and 29 WTA singles points, and in the quarter-finals he will play Ekaterine Gorgodze. The eighth-seeded Georgian player, 30, world number 147, defeated Argentinian Nadia Podoroska in two sets on Thursday, 6-4, 6-2.

Bogdan won both previous meets with Gorgodze, 7-5 6-4 in the Antalya 28 challenger quarter-finals of 2013, and 7-6 (5) 7-6 (5) in the Antalya 32 challenger final of 2013.