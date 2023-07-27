Romania's Bogdan progresses to Ladies Open Lausanne QFs

On Thursday, Romanian Ana Bogdan defeated Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic in three sets, 6-0 5-7 6-3, advancing to the quarter-finals of the women's singles event at Ladies Open Lausanne WTA 250 tennis tournament in the Swiss city of Lausanne, prize pool USD 259,303, told Agerpres.

Thirty-year-old Bogdan, world number 39, is third-seeded in Lasusanne. Dalila Jakupovic, 32, world number 267, was a qualifier.

Ana Bogdan's next opponent will be the winner between the French player Clara Burel, world number 84, and N. 5 American Emma Navarro, world number 53.