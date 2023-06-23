Romania's Catalin Chirila qualifies for men's C1 500 m final at 2023 European Games.

Romanian athlete Catalin Chirila qualified on Friday for the final of men's C1 500 meters event at the European Games in Krakow - Malopolska (Poland), after winning the second heat, in 1 minute 49 seconds 007/1000, told Agerpres.

Chirila, European bronze and world silver medallist in this event in 2022, finished with the third fastest time in the heats, behind Czech Martin Fuksa (1:48.470) and Poland's Wiktor Glazunow (1:48.784).

The final event is scheduled to take place on 24 June, at 13:57hrs.

The 1,000-metre single canoe event, in which Chirila is world and European champion, is not included in the European Games.

Chirila has one European Games gold medal, won alongside Victor Mihalachi in the 1,000m double canoe event in 2019 in Minsk.

Romania is taking part in the Krakow-Malopolska 2023 European Games (21 June-2 July) with 150 athletes, 74 women, 76 men, in 18 sports: athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, cycling, judo, kayak-canoe, karate, rugby, ski jumping, diving, fencing, taekwondo, table tennis, teqball, archery, shooting, triathlon.