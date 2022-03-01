Romania's Chief of the Defense Staff: I welcome arrival of the French military in Romania

The French inter-army tactical group will carry out mainly training activities with structures of the Romanian Army and of other allied states to achieve interoperability and carry out unitary actions, in this period marked by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, says Romania's Chief of the Defense Staff, General Daniel Petrescu.

"I welcome the arrival of the French military in Romania! France's strategic solidarity with NATO allies on the eastern flank, implicitly Romania, is shown by the active strengthening of the defense posture on this defensive alignment in the face of the proliferation of the Russian Federation's threats against peace and security in Europe," General Petrescu wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to the Chief of the Defense Staff, "strengthening the response capacity of national forces and supplementing the allied ground and air capabilities on the territory of Romania are eminently defensive measures aimed at maintaining the military balance in this region of the European continent".

The French Embassy in Bucharest announced on Monday that the deployment of French military units in Romania, belonging to the battalion considered to be the spearhead of the NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF), to activate an inter-army tactical group made up of about 500 military has been fast-tracked.