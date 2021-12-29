Romania's crude oil imports go down by 0.9% during first 10 months of 2021

Romania has imported during the first 10 months of 2021, a quantity of crude oil of over 5.513 million tons of toe (tonne of oil equivalent) net crude oil, with 49,700 toe (0.9%) smaller than the one imported during the similar period of 2020, according to the centralized data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), agerpres reports.

Crude oil production rose up to almost 2.6 million toe, being 4.2% (112,900 toe) smaller than last year.The National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis (CNSP) estimates that crude oil production this year will be at 3.275 million toe (minus 3.2% from 2020) and 3.2 million toe (-2.3%) in 2022. Imports are expected at 8.425 this year (+20.7%) and 8.815 million toe in 2022 (+4.6%).The National Energy Strategy, published on the website of the Ministry of Energy, estimates that crude oil production will continue its slow drop tendency between 2030 and 2050, from 22 to 13 TWh (1.93 at 1.15 million toe).The results of modeling in 2016 indicate a halve of internal crude oil production, to up to approximately 2 million tons in 2030. The rise in import dependency cannot be avoided on medium and long term, unless the activity of exploring and production is encouraged, as well as increasing efficiency of fossil fuel consumption, the project mentions.