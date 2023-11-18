 
     
Romania's Dinu advances to W25 Heraklion women's singles final

Guliver/GettyImages
tenis

Romanian tennis player Cristina Dinu on Saturday progressed to the women's singles final of the W25 Heraklion ITF tournment in Greece, prize pool USD 25,000, after defeating Greek Dimitra Pavlou 6-0 6-3.

Third-seed Dinu, 30, world number 287, prevailed in an hour and 34 minutes of actual play, with the match being interrupted in the second set.

The Romanian is now 2-1 in the head-to-head count versus Pavlou, 19, world number 437.

In the final, Dinu will play Spain's Ane Mintegi Del Olmo, 20, world number 828 , who defeated fourth-seed Romanian Alexandra Cadantu-Ignatik, 33, world number 295, 7-5 6-2 in the other semi-final.

Qualifier Mintegi Del Olmo, defeated another Romanian, Oana Gavrila, in the quarter-finals.

