Romania's national plan against cancer to provide necessary tools for prevention, treatment

Romania's national plan against cancer will provide the necessary tools for prevention and treatment, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday at consultations with patients with oncological disorders organised as part of the International Breast Cancer Awareness Month, told Agerpres.

He said prevention is important, adding that prevention is a well-defined component in the national plan to be adopted.

According to him, there is a need for financial support that can be provided by the Ministry of Health and the National Healthcare Insurance House.

"I hope that, once we make public the solutions we have identified to some of the problems reported by you, we can develop and further coalesce, so that the plan becomes as concretely applicable as possible. As such, please continue with the same determination and the same courage to expose all these problems and insist, so that we can bring this project to the end. There are thousands of people in Romania who are waiting for this programme to become operational. I know that in Romania, the first cause of mortality is cardiovascular diseases, immediately after that come oncological conditions. As such, we need to start somewhere," the prime minister said.

The event at the Government House was attended by representatives of government bodies tasked with the implementation of oncology programmes.