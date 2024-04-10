Romania's negative natural growth extends into February 2024

The natural population change in Romania stayed negative in February 2024, at minus 9,943, with the number of deaths being 1.9 times higher than that of live births, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In February 2024, 11,130 births were registered, down 2,613 from January 2024.

The number of deaths recorded in February 2024 was 21,073 (10,950 men and 10,123 women), down 3,654 deaths from January 2024.

The number of deaths of children under the age of one recorded in February 2024 was 75, down 14 from January 2024.

In February 2024, 4,371 marriages were recorded, up 671 (+18.1%) from January 2024. The number of final divorces was 1,785 in February 2024, up 1,196 (+203.1%) from January 2024.

According to INS, the number of live births registered in February 2024 was down 186 (-1.6%), y-o-y. The natural growth was negative February 2024 (-9,943 people), as well as in February 2023 (-8,872 people).