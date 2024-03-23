Romania's path in EU materialized through large infrastructure projects, says PNL head Ciuca

The president of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Nicolae Ciuca, declared on Friday, in Timisoara, that the course of our country as a member of the European Union was materialized through large infrastructure projects, which led to the opening of the environment of businesses and to the creation of a series of opportunities for local authorities through development projects applied at the local or regional level.

"Everything that has happened since Romania has been a member of the European Union, we can all see materializing in large infrastructure projects, which have generated the appetite of investors, the opening of the business milieu and, of course, a whole series of opportunities for local authorities, so that the economic-social development projects can continue at the local level, but also at the regional level," said Nicolae Ciuca, Agerpres informs.

He showed that Romania managed to absorb 96% of European funds in the multiannual financial framework 2014-2020 and can operationalise almost all the projects from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"What is very important in this direction is the fact that Romania succeeded in the last multiannual financial framework, 2014-2020, to achieve an absorption of 96% and also to be able to operationalise almost all the projects in the PNRR, because today we had an alternation between projects developed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, through large infrastructure programs, as well as those developed through investment funds from the state budget. It is an example, a clear picture of what this means coordination between the local authorities, the central authorities, the Government of Romania," said Ciuca.

Nicolae Ciuca noted that the presented objectives were achieved due to the fact that Romania had "a stable coalition in the last two and a half years," with a coherent plan to monitor and implement the assumed projects and programmes.

"This happened because we had a stable coalition in the last two and a half years, a coalition that was able to ensure a coherent plan for monitoring and implementing the projects and programs assumed, and this will further allow the development Romania and, as I said, this road towards the European Union as consolidated and as stable as possible, because, in the end, if we are on a good path, we have nothing else to do but to move forward," he said.

The president of the PNL was on Friday, together with the president of the PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, and the minister of transport, Sorin Grindeanu, on a working visit to several investment sites in the country.