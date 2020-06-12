Romania's primary energy resources down 8.4pct, January - April 2020

The primary energy resources in the first four months of 2020 dropped by 8.4 per cent compared to the same period of 2019, whereas the electricity resources decreased by 1.5 per cent, the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday showed.

According to the official statistics, between January and April, the primary energy resources totalised 10.612 million tonnes oil equivalent (toe), decreasing by 979,000 toe compared to the same period of 2019.In the same period, the domestic production stood at 6.32 million toe, down 512,000 toe against the same period of last year, whereas the import stood at 4.292 million toe.In this period, the energy resources stood at 21.991 billion kWh, decreasing by 325.1million kWh against the corresponding period of 2019.Moreover, the thermal power stations production stood at 7.260 billion kWh, decreasing by 1.502 billion kWh (-17.1 per cent).Also, the hydroelectric power stations production amounted to 4.566 billion kWh, less by 338.7 million kWh (-6.9 per cent), and the production of the nuclear power station was 4.100 billion kWh, up 130 million kWh (+3.3 per cent).In respect to the production of wind power stations, it stood at 2.937 billion kWh in the first four months of 2020, increasing by 188.8 million kWh compared to the same period of last year, whereas the photovoltaic solar energy production stood at 548.5 million kWh, increasing by 31.3 million kWh against the corresponding period of 2019.On the other hand, during the same interval, the final energy consumption stood at 17.885 billion kWh, decreasing by 5.4 per cent compared to the corresponding period of 2019. Public lighting recorded a decrease of 3.7 per cent, whereas population consumption increased by 2.7 per cent.According to the quoted source, the energy export stood at 1.976 billion kWh, increasing 795.8 million kWh, and the own technological consumption in networks and stations stood at 2.130 billion kWh, decreasing by 102.9 million kWh.