Romania's trade balance deficit, up by 935.7 mln euros in first six months of 2020

Romania's FOB/CIF trade balance deficit reached 8.665 billion euros in the first six months of the year, up by 935.7 million euros as compared to the one recorded January 1 to June 30, 2019, shows data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the cited source, between January 1 and June 30, 2020, FOB exports amounted to 28.590 billion euros, and CIF imports to 37.255 billion euros.

Between January 1 and June 30, 2020, exports decreased by 18.1% and imports by 12.6%, compared to the same period in 2019.

According to the INS, in June 2020, FOB exports totaled 4.843 billion euros, and CIF imports amounted to 6.164 billion euros, resulting in a deficit of 1.321 billion euros. Compared to June 2019, exports in June 2020 went down by 12.9%, and imports by 7.9%.

Between January 1 and June 30, 2020, important shares in the structure of exports and imports were held by the following product groups: transport machinery and equipment (46.6% for exports and 35.6% for imports) and other manufactured products (31% for export and 30% for import, respectively).

The value of intra-Community (intra-EU27) trade in goods in the first six months of this year was 20.827 billion euros worth of dispatches and 27.195 billion euros worth of arrivals, making up 72.8% of total exports and 73.0% of total imports.

The value of non-EU27 trade in goods between 1 January and 30 June 2020 was 7.762 billion euros in exports and 10.059 billion euros in imports, making up 27.2% of total exports and 27% of total imports.