Romfilatelia puts into circulation 'Astronomy. Events' new postage stamps issue

Romfilatelia will introduce into circulation as of Monday a new postage stamps issue with the subject of astronomical phenomena, under the title 'Astronomy. Events,' the issue, consisting of two postage stamps and 1 First Day Cover, Romfilatelia announces in a press release.

The event marks the sun eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024, and "will be the most promoted astronomical phenomenon of all time, with an audience that will surpass that of the 1969 American astronauts' moon landing."

"The eclipse will be visible only from the North American continent; it will have as maximum duration the double of that of 1999, i.e. 4 minutes and 28 seconds, compared to 2 minutes 23 seconds, the maximum of that of 1999," Romfilatelia points out.

This year marks 25 years since the Great European Eclipse, with the central point of the band of totality in Romania, near the town of Ramnicu Valcea, on August 11, 1999.

Somewhere around the globe, we see a total solar eclipse every one year and four months. From 1999 to 2023, there were 18 total eclipses, three of which were hybrids, that is, there were annular eclipses on one side of the band, and total eclipses on the other. The next one, visible from the capital of Romania, or more precisely from the southern suburbs of Bucharest, will occur in September 2081.