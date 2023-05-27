Rowing: Romania wins gold medals in women's four at European Rowing Championships in Bled, Slovenia

Romania's women's four rowing crew, made up of Madalina Beres, Maria Tivodariu, Magdalena Rusu and Amalia Beres, won gold medals on Saturday at the European Rowing Championships in Bled (Slovenia).

The Romanians timed 06 min 22 sec 69/100, followed in the final ranking by the UK, 06 min 23 sec 72/100, and the Netherlands, 06 min 27 sec 10/100.Romania qualified nine crews for the A finals in Bled, the last one to reach the final being the men's pair, made up of Marius Cozmiuc and Sergiu Bejan, after the second place in the semi-final on Saturday.In the A/B2 semi-final of the men's double sculls, the crew made of Florin Arteni and Ciprian Tudosa finished 4th and will compete in the B Final.The women's quadruple sculls rowing crew of Ioana-Madalina Morosan, Andrada-Maria Morosanu, Cristina Druga and Patricia Cires finished first in the B Final on Saturday and thus took 7th place in the overall ranking.Romania participates with 11 crews at the European Championships in Slovenia.Romania ended the 2022 European Championships in Munich with five gold and three bronze medals, the best result in the history of Romanian rowing at the continental event. AGERPRES