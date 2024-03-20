Royal Family pays visit to Saint Nicholas Church in Brussels

Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Her Majesty Margareta, and His Highness Prince Radu on Wednesday visited the Church of Saint Nicholas in Brussels, which is also the seat of the Representation of the Romanian Patriarchate to the European institutions, told Agerpres.

The event was attended by Romania's ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium Andreea Pastarnac, the parish priest of the "Saint Nicholas" church and the protopope for Belgium, priest Patriciu Vlaicu, the representative of the Romanian Patriarchate to the European institutions, priest Sorin Selaru, representatives of the association Centre for Social and Cultural Action (CASA) Anastasia, as well as priests of the places of worship near the Belgian capital.

"It is interesting here. There have been a lot of stories about everything that there is here, not only spiritual, but social actions and I want to know a bit more about the different actions. I have already asked for information about youth scholarships. It is quite austere here and at the same time it is very warm. I liked it very much," Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Her Majesty Margareta, said at the end of the visit.

His Highness Prince Radu also said during the meeting that this visit honours the memory of the predecessors.

"Today we are here for the future, not for the present. We know that you welcome all Romanians to prayers - those from the Republic of Moldova, those from Romania, those from the Romanian vicinity and those from Western Europe. Anyone who wants to come here can come as home. We are impressed that you give such a great social dimension to the Christian Orthodox ministry," said Prince Radu.

The parish priest of the "Saint Nicholas" Church and the protopope for Belgium, Father Patriciu Vlaicu, appreciated the visit of the Royal Family as an honour and underlined the importance of keeping unaltered the ties between the Romanians in the Kingdom of Belgium, strengthened by such events.

During the Royal Family's visit to the church in Brussels, the leaders of the CASA Anastasia association presented the activities carried out for the benefit of the Romanian community, and the Romanian ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, Andreea Pastarnac, appreciated the contribution of the Romanian Orthodox Church in supporting Romanians in the diaspora.

The Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Her Majesty Margareta, and His Highness Prince Radu are marking the centenary of the visit of Queen Marie and King Ferdinand to Belgium in May 1924, at the invitation of King Albert I of Belgium and Queen Elisabeth.