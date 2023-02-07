 
     
Royal House sends condolences to Romanian Academy, family of late academician Razvan Theodorescu

Romania's Royal House is mourning the death of the academician Razvan Theodorescu and sending condolences to the Romanian Academy and the family of the academician, told Agerpres.

"It is with great sadness that the Royal Family has learned of the passing of academician Razvan Theodorescu, vice-president of the Romanian Academy. A specialist in arts history, Romanian arts and civilisation, Christianity and Balkan spirituality, Razvan Theodorescu led the Department of Arts, Architecture and Audio-Visual of the Romanian Academy. The Royal Family is sending its condolences to the Romanian Academy and the family of the academician Razvan Theodorescu. May he rest in peace!," the Royal Family wrote on Tuesday in a Facebook post.

Theodorescu, a vice-president of the Romanian Academy between 2018 and 2023, died on Monday at the age of 83.

