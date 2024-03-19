Russian aggression against Ukraine and situation in Belarus - discussed by ForMin Odobescu at Foreign Affairs Council

Foreign Affairs Minister Luminita Odobescu attended the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) meeting in Brussels on Monday, where she spoke about Russia's war against Ukraine and the situation in Belarus.

The agenda of the meeting included the situation in the Middle East. European foreign ministers also had an informal exchange of views with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.During the meeting, assessments were shared on Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East. The Romanian minister stressed the particular importance of strong transatlantic ties, common support for a rule-based world order and respect for international law, especially in the context of the many of today's global challenges. He praised the US support for the Republic of Moldova and stressed the importance of a comprehensive approach to the war in Ukraine to manage its consequences for the entire Black Sea region.As regards Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the latest developments on the ground and EU support for Ukraine were discussed. Ukrainian Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba presented Ukraine's priorities for the coming period via videoconference. The Romanian Foreign minister reconfirmed the EU's strong and multidimensional support for Ukraine, with an emphasis on the urgency of providing military support. In this regard, she welcomed the adoption of the dedicated Ukraine Assistance Fund under the European Peace Facility, which will enable the provision of the necessary assistance.The Romanian official expressed support for the various initiatives aimed at increasing the sources of funding for military support. She also affirmed her support for a new package of restrictive measures against Russia and for the identification of effective ways to implement EU sanctions. In this context, she praised the work of the International Special Envoy for the Implementation of EU Sanctions, David O'Sullivan, and his efforts in dialogue with third states. Minister Odobescu also addressed the situation in the Black Sea region, highlighting the need for a more strategic EU approach to the area.The Romanian official welcomed the European Commission's report on developments in the EU accession process of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, as well as the proposals for negotiating frameworks for the two countries, submitted to the EU Council by the Commission (12 March). In this context, she stressed the importance of maintaining an ambitious timetable and organising the first intergovernmental conferences with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova as soon as possible.Regarding the situation in Belarus, Minister Odobescu said that the increasing repression of the opposition, civil society and the independent press, as well as human rights violations, was a matter of concern. Romania condemned the complicity of the Minsk regime in supporting Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.Regarding the situation in the Middle East, Romania supported the EU's efforts to focus on the most urgent priorities, namely the extremely difficult humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the need for Hamas to release all hostages. Romania's recent humanitarian support to the Jordanian field hospital in the Gaza Strip was presented. The Romanian head of diplomacy stressed the need for a united EU approach to the complex situation on the ground, to maintain a permanent dialogue with both Palestinians and Israelis, and to continue to participate in diplomatic efforts to restore peace in the region.