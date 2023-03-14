Scholarships for researchers, cultural journalists and architects offered by the Romanian Cultural Institute

The Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) will launch a call for applications in March, with eleven scholarships to be offered to researchers, cultural journalists and architects, the ICR said Tuesday in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Following the four calls for applications launched by the ICR, interested and eligible people can apply for the Lucian Blaga and Ion Mincu scholarships, for those intended for foreign researchers and for those aimed at foreign cultural journalists, whose value totals 46,500 euros.

The Lucian Blaga scholarships are intended for Romanian researchers and consist of a grant for a three-month internship for scientific research and documentation in a cultural institution abroad, in a country relevant to the proposed research.

Three three-month scholarships are awarded annually from 1 May to 31 October. Each scholarship amounts to 5,000 euros and the deadline for applications is April 7.

The Ion Mincu scholarships are awarded to Romanian architects to prepare scientific papers on a topic relevant to Romanian academic society for two months in institutions both abroad and in Romania. Two scholarships of 4,500 euros each are awarded annually. The duration of the scholarship is two months from May 1 to October 31. The deadline for applications is April 8.

The scholarships for foreign researchers consist of financial support for a three-month internship in a Romanian research institution, in order to develop a study that discusses topics related to various spheres of Romanian society. Three three-month scholarships are awarded annually, from 1 May to 31 October. The deadline for applications is 9 April.

As for the research and documentation scholarships for foreign cultural journalists, they consist of financial support for a one-month documentation internship in Romania, in order to carry out projects aimed at promoting the Romanian cultural phenomenon in the foreign press. Three scholarships are awarded annually, distributed according to the period agreed with the winning journalists, for a period chosen until the end of the calendar year. The three scholarships granted annually last for one month, from 1 May to 31 October. The amount awarded is 2,500 euros for each scholarship and the deadline for applications is April 10.