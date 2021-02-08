Senate elects deputy chair of council monitoring implementation rights of persons with disabilities

At a plenary session on Monday, the Senate elected Gheorghe Atileanu deputy chair of the council monitoring the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities for a four-year term, 81 to one.

According to the legal provisions, qualifying for the office of chair or deputy chair of the council monitoring the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities are people with a full legal capacity who are university graduates with at least a bachelor's degree and experience with human rights, especially the rights of persons with disabilities.

AGERPRES