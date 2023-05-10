Senate's Gorghiu: Romanian authorities assessing Republic of Korea's candidacy for hosting World Expo 2030.

The importance of cooperation in the context of the current geopolitical and economic challenges was highlighted on Wednesday during the meeting acting Senate President Alina Gorghiu had with Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Han Duck-soo, who is on an official visit to Romania, told Agerpres.

"The Romanian high dignitary underlined the close relations with the Republic of Korea and recalled that this year the two countries are celebrating 15 years since the signing of the Strategic Partnership, highlighting the Republic of Korea's status as a global partner of NATO. In this regard, she mentioned that there is potential for developing cooperation in security and defence, given that Romania has increased the percentage allocated to defence to 2.5% of the GDP," reads a Senate press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

According to the quoted source, Gorghiu welcomed the signing of the memoranda of understanding for the production of ammunition and for cooperation between the Port of Constanta and the Port of Busan.

The acting President of the Senate expressed her interest in strengthening parliamentary dialogue and expanding and boosting bilateral political contacts, recalling the visit to Romania of the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea last year.

"The two officials stressed the particular importance of significant joint cooperation at regional and multilateral levels in the context of the current geopolitical and economic challenges," the press release added.

The Romanian delegation also included Senate Secretary Roberta Anastase, Chairman of the Defence Committee, National Liberal Party (PNL) Senator Nicoleta Pauliuc, PNL Senator Eugen Pirvulescu, member of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with the Republic of Korea, Romanian Ambassador to Seoul Cezar Manole Armeanu, and State Counsellor for Foreign Policy, Security and Strategic Affairs Iulian Chifu.