"SHAME - European Stories" exhibition opens Wednesday, at Piata Unirii 1 subway station

"SHAME - European Stories" is the title of an event exhibition which opens on Wednesday, at the Piata Unirii 1 subway station and can be seen for one months, until 15 March, told Agerpres.

"Organised by the Justice Initiative programme, the exhibition brings together dozens of portraits and the stories of those who survived childhood abuses across the entire Europe. Forced adoptions, sexual abuses, children estranged through force by families, victims of human trafficking, children subjected to social experiments and children abused within the family - the exhibition tries to outline a phenomenon that comes out of the shadows of the past in order to prevent these crimes from falling into oblivion without justice," a press release of the organizers of the event shows.

The exhibition will be opened by the unique performance of 10 children from the Young Beats - Cantus Mundi band, the youngest percussion ensemble in Romania, under the coordination of famous musician Zoli Toth. The 10 children from Romania will speak, through music, on behalf of all the children who could not shout out their pain, suffering and abuse, the quoted source states.

After the presentation of the exhibition, those attending the inauguration are invited "to adopt a portrait, making a commitment, through a symbolic signature in front of one of the project's exhibits, that it will carry on these stories and contribute to stopping the abuse of children in Romania and Europe."

The Justice Initiative is a European movement that aims to stop, recognize and prevent abuses against Europe's children.

The itinerant exhibition called "SHAME - European Stories" debuted last year, as part of the Venice Biennale, and was exhibited in October 2022 in the building of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

In Bucharest, the exhibition will be displayed for one month, between 15 February and 15 March, in the area of Piata Unirii 1 subway passage, in a project carried out together with Metrorex.