Siemens Mobility and Astra Vagoane Calatori expand partnership for production of trams in Romania

Siemens Mobility and Astra Vagoane Calatori have concluded a new agreement to consolidate and expand their collaboration, so that Siemens Mobility will supply 125 state-of-the-art bogies, while the company from Arad will produce Imperio trams, licensed by the German company.

The trams will be specially designed for the Romanian market. The partnership contracts were signed in Budapest."Similar trams are currently manufactured by Siemens Mobility for the cities of Munich, Nurnberg and Copenhagen. They will streamline urban transport and also provide a comfortable and sustainable experience for passengers. Bucharest operates a fleet of around 500 trams and requires units additional to renew their fleet. The partnership between Siemens Mobility and Astra Vagoane Calatori highlights the common objective of the two companies to promote public transport in Romania. By combining their strengths, the two industry leaders aim to offer cities modern tram systems , sustainable and efficient, which improve the quality of life of the inhabitants and support the national sustainability objectives," according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.Founded by Austrian industrialist Johan Weitzer, transformed into a joint-stock company during the interwar period and then privatized again after the fall of communism, Astra Vagoane Arad is a company producing railway carriages and trams for passengers.