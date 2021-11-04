Sihăstria Monastery: National Cathedral artist paints entrance, Romanians from all over the world work on mosaic

Daniel Codrescu, painter of Romania’s National Cathedral, coordinated last month the painting of the vault from under the entrance tower of Sihăstria (Neamț) Monastery. The team of church painters was joined by Romanian volunteers from all over the world, who learned the mosaic technique and made mosaic icons for the exterior of the tower, basilica.ro reports

Five painters worked on the entrance vault fresco. “In the middle, we placed a scene called ‘The Mother of God – Speaking Heaven’, inspired from a Church hymn dedicated to her,” declared Daniel Codrescu for Basilica.ro.

“This shows that the monastery is under the direct protection of the Mother of God, as it was shown in some elders’ vision,” added the painter.

Another icon painted on the vault is Righteous Anna with her daughter, the Mother of God: “The iconography is specific for the North of Moldavia – they are represented as Orantae (in prayer),” Daniel Codrescu said.

“On each side are scenes related to the announcement made by the angel to Righteous Anna and the announcement made to Righeous Joachim. On the lower register are represented Romanian saints and saints from Neamț county: St. John Jacob of Hozeva, St. Paisios of Neamț, St. Theodora de Sihla”, added the painter.

He said the original element of the fresco is the representation of the four elders of the monastery: Cleopa, Paisie Olaru, Ioanichie Bălan and Ioanichie Moroi.

While the painting works were unfolding, Daniel Codrescu also gave a training in the art of mosaic for Romanians from all over the world.

“We had 20 trainees from Bucharest, Cluj, Iași – some experienced, other not. A young woman came from France and two Romanians came all the way from Australia,” said the painter. Coordinated by him and by painter Maria Roman, the participants made the mosaic icons for the exterior of the entrance tower.

“It was a creation camp accompanied by a spiritual experience”, said Daniel Codrescu. “And it brought gain for the monastery by producing the exterior mosaic icons in a very short time.”

Daniel Codrescu also made a presentation of the work he coordinates at the National Cathedral and they expressed their wish to help in similar efforts.

“The month we spent working in the monastery was an intense spiritual experience. I met many elders who offered spiritual words of advice and I met many monks withdrawn into wilderness,” declared Daniel Codrescu.