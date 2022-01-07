Simona Halep qualifies for Melbourne Summer Set 1 semifinals

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep qualified for the semifinals of Melbourne Summer Set 1 (WTA 250) tournament, with total prizes worth 239,477 USD, on Friday, after scoring 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 against Swiss Viktorija Golubic, Agerpres reports.

Halep (30 years of age, WTA's 20th), second seeded, won after two hours and 35 minutes.Simona Halep had won the only previous direct match with Golubic, in 2018 Fed Cup, 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.Halep secured a 10,100-dollar cheque and 110 WTA points.On the last but one act in Melbourne, Halep will compete against Chinese Qinwen Zheng, (19 years of age, WTA's 126th), who won to Croatian Ana Konjuh, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (6).