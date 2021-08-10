Slow yet sustained increase in Romania's COVID-19 caseload of late

Coordinator of Romania's COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign Valeriu Gheorghita told a news conference on Tuesday that in the last weeks Romania reported a slowly progressive but sustained increase in its COVID-19 caseload.

According to him, 81.5% of the newly confirmed cases are recorded in unvaccinated persons and 2.6% of deaths also in persons who have not been immunised.

"As we noticed in the last weeks, in Romania there is a slow but sustained increase in the number of cases, and the analysis performed by our colleagues from the Institute of Public Health over the last two weeks - 81.5% of cases newly confirmed are recorded in unvaccinated people and 2.6% of deaths in unvaccinated people (...) Our message is very clear, namely: speed up and increase the pace of vaccination because that way we can avoid deaths, we can avoid cases of serious COVID-19 and, obviously, hospitalisations," said Gheorghita.

According to him, as of August 8, there were 313 cases of the Delta viral infection, up 51 cases from the previous week.

"Of these 313 cases in all, more than 80% occurred in unvaccinated persons. A total of 19 deaths were recorded, of which only one in a fully vaccinated person, which means a percentage of over 95% of Delta variant deaths in unvaccinated persons. We know from real-life published data - from the UK, from Israel - that full vaccination, regardless of the immunisation schedule we are talking about, maintains its effectiveness at over 90% for the prevention of hospitalisations, for the prevention of serious forms and for the prevention of deaths," said Gheorghita.