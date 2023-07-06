Sorana Cirstea qualifies for third round at Wimbledon

Romanian athlete Sorana Cirstea qualified for the third round of the Wimbledon Grand Slam tennis tournament on Thursday, defeating Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, whom she defeated in three sets, 4-6, 7-6 (8/6). 6-4.

Sorana Cirstea, 37th WTA, who won after more than two and a half hours of play, had lost all three duels so far with Jelena Ostapenko, 17th WTA, who was seeded number 17 in the current edition of Wimbledon.

Cirstea has never gone beyond the 3rd round at Wimbledon, she reached this stage of the competition four more times, in 2009, 2012, 2017 and 2021.

Cirstea will play in the next round with the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, the 13th WTA place and the number 13 seed. Haddad Maia had a hard time on Thursday against the Romanian Jaqueline Cristian (133 WTA), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. The Brazilian is a semi-finalist a few weeks ago at Roland Garros.

As announced, the Romanian Ana Bogdan qualified for the third round at Wimbledon on Thursday, defeating American Alycia Parks in three sets, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2. Bogdan (57th WTA) will meet Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko (60th WTA) in the third round.

Also on Thursday, Irina Begu has access to the second round of the tournament in the capital of Great Britain, after a victory in three sets against Canadian Rebecca Marino, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2. Begu, ranked 30th in the WTA and seeded number 29, will play in the next round against the Russian Anna Blinkova (40th WTA).AGERPRES