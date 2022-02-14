Speaker Ciolacu: I believe we need to come up with regulated energy price for this year

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader, considers that the price of energy should be regulated for this year, including next winter, stating that he is discussing this issue with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

"The cause - both of inflation and of all horizontal increases in prices - is these prices, speculative ones, as far as I am concerned. Things have gotten so far in Romania that, at the moment, the energy price is more expensive than in Germany and, if we take into account the proportion of income, we already see how nonsensical that is. Together with the Government, we have found a solution for home consumers, for SMEs for the next two months. (....) I had a discussion with the Prime Minister and, more than likely, together with the working group and with what emerged from the inter-ministerial group, we will have a discussion on what we will do after these two months, what the measures will be, however, for an average period. I am leaning towards a period that will cover the next winter, as well, another year," Ciolacu told Parliament.

According to the PSD leader, France has already set a precedent - a regulated price for household consumers and SMEs.

"I consider that, further on, we will have to come up with a regulated price for this year, including next winter, with everything that comes from here. More precisely, a Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG), to transposed thereafter by ANRE [the National Energy Regulatory Authority] (...) and, at the same time, the relevant minister should go and negotiate with the Commission," he explained.

Marcel Ciolacu reaffirmed that the reduction of VAT can be a measure for the reduction of inflation, as well as the reduction of CAS (Social Insurance Contributions) for employees, for a determined period, several measures being necessary in this respect.

"I am firmly convinced that this year, together with the National Bank, we will be able to keep inflation at a one digit figure," he added, Agerpres informs.