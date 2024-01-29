Stanciu - the best player, Iordanescu - the coach of the year at 2023 Romanian Football Gala

Nicolae Stanciu was designated the best footballer of 2023, and Edward Iordanescu was chosen as the coach of the year, at the Romanian Football Gala, an event now in its 24th edition and organized online by the Sports Club of Journalists, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"I want to thank you for the award, I am very happy and proud at the same time. It was an extraordinary year, maybe the best of my career, it started with winning the Supercup in China, then came the transfer to Damac, where I feel very well and the team has fantastic results, but the most important achievement is the qualification with the national team for the European Championship. The only thought is to make EURO 2024 unforgettable, to overcome the group stage and to reach as far as possible to make the Romanians happy", said Nicolae Stanciu, agerpres reports.

The 2023 best coach award went to Edward Iordanescu (Romania's coach) and the other nominees for this award were Gheorghe Hagi (Farul Constanta) and Marius Maldarasanu (FC Hermannstadt).