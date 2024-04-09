Subscription modal logo Premium

There are common medicines that are compensated, important effort on behalf of budget

There are "common medicines" that are currently compensated, and the effort is important from a budgetary point of view, the minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, told a press conference on Tuesday.

"No, aspirin is not settled. It is an OTC, that is, a drug that is released without a prescription. The compensated and free drugs have increased a lot in value in recent years. I think they are close to 2 billion euros," said Rafila.

Also, Alexandru Rafila declared, at the conference "Pompeaza Viata #CardiomiopatiaConteaza", organized by the Romanian Society of Cardiology and the Romanian Heart Foundation, that in Romania there is "a network of hospitals" that "do the heavy lifting" in the health system, not only in number, but also in terms of the "complexity of the cases they solve", they "are very different and then all the elements that compete for the provision of these services must be reported, the first of which is the funding that will be differentiated for these health units. We are working on some criteria to be able to include these units. In general, they are important hospitals in university centers, but not only. There are also county hospitals that could be part of this network," said Rafila.

