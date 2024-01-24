These days, my priority is to find solutions for correcting social inequities, PM Ciolacu says

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu stated that his priority these days is to find solutions for the correction of social inequities accumulated in ten years, in the context of which, on Wednesday, he went to the Bucharest University Hospital and the Ministry of National Defense.

"That's why I decided to minimize the time allocated to official festivities and dedicate it to meetings with representatives of all social categories who complain about such injustices. Yesterday, I talked with trade unionists from the field of public order, from the police and the penitentiary system. Today, with the people from the national defense system. And, before tomorrow's meeting with Sanitas leaders, I wanted to listen to the people at the base of the health system - doctors, nurses, orderlies, stretcher-bearers, TESA (technical, economic, scientific and administrative) staff and find out how they see the solution to the situation from this field. That's why I went to the Bucharest University Hospital," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He mentioned that, at the same time, he made sure that the Government is working on finalizing the documents agreed with farmers and transporters.

"Regardless of how complicated it will be, I am convinced that we will find, together with the responsible leaders from all priority areas of society, balanced solutions to the problems they face. I believe that Romanians no longer expect from their leaders ribbon cuttings and cheers, but concrete and honest solutions that generate social equity!" Ciolacu added.

According to the agenda, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu will hold consultations with representatives of the Sanitas Federation on Thursday.