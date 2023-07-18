Three dead, 255 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals in the last week.

As many as 255 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

42 patients are treated in ICU, 26 of whom are not vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.

Of the total number of the patients, 22 are minors, 20 being hospitalized on the ward and two in ICU.

In the last week, three deaths were reported by health authorities, two men and one woman. One death was registered in the age category 50-59 years and two in the age category 70-79 years. Patients who died had comorbidities and were not vaccinated.

So far, 68,246 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.