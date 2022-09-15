Torrential rain expected in nine Romanian counties through Friday at noon

The National Weather Administration issued a Code Ember warning for torrential rain in nine counties and a Code Yellow warning for unstable weather in the western, central and northwestern parts of the country valid on Thursday and Friday.

Between September 15, 05:00 hrs and September 16, 12:00hrs in Banat, Oltenia and to a lesser extent in the mountains, in Transylvania and Crisana there will be lulls of torrential rain, with water on the ground expected to reach 40 - 60 liters/sq.m up to 80 liters/sq.m, told Agerpres.

The nine counties under this code are Maramures, Bistrita-Nasaud, Cluj, Alba, Hunedoara, Caras-Severin, Timis, Arad and Bihor.

Between Thursday, 14:00 hrs and Friday, 09:00hrs, heightened atmospheric instability is forecast in the western, central and northwestern parts of the country, as well as in the mountain areas. There will be torrential downpours, thunderstorms, winds picking up speed and even hail. Water on the ground will exceed 25 - 30 l/sq.m. and even 40 l/sq.m.

Meteorologists are warnings that there will be spells of unstable weather and heavy rain in the coming days in most of Romania, but mainly in the intra-Carpathian regions.